New York Knicks Player Reportedly Leaves Arena In A Walking Boot
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center by a score of 125-114.
The Knicks won the first two games at the Madison Square Garden, so the series is now 2-1.
A bigger concern for the Knicks is the fact that Mitchell Robinson got injured and did not return.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that Robinson left the arena in a walking boot.
Via Fischer: "Mitchell Robinson walked out of Wells Fargo Center tonight wearing a boot on his left foot."
The video of Robinson walking out of the arena was shared by Yahoo! Sports.
Robinson finished the night with two points and seven rebounds while shooting 1/3 from the field in 12 minutes of playing time.
He only played in 31 regular season games, but is one of the team's most important players (and best rim protector).
The 26-year-old averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Last season, they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
As for the 76ers, they were led by Joel Embiid's incredible night.
The 2023 MVP finished with 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also at the Wells Fargo Center).