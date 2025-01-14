New York Knicks Player Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
On Monday night, the New York Knicks lost to the Detroit Pistons by a score of 124-119.
Jericho Sims was ruled out for the game due to a back injury.
Before the game, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reported that Sims is on the trading block.
Via Bondy: "Sims is being shopped by the Knicks ahead of next month's trade deadline, according to multiple sources. However, this is an injury absence and not related to that."
Sims is averaging 1.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 63.2% from the field in 32 games.
The 26-year-old was the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has spent all four seasons with New York.
His career averages are 2.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 72.4% from the field in 170 games.