New York Knicks Player Ruled Out For Game 4 Against Pacers
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks will be in Indiana to face off against the Pacers for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks will remain without one of their best players, as star forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out.
He also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks are listing OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) as out for Game 4 of Pacers series, as expected. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton (back spasms, sacral contusion, ankle sprain) is questionable for tomorrow's Game 4."
Anunoby is in his first year playing with the Knicks after getting traded (via the Toronto Raptors) during the middle of the season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Knicks have a 2-1 lead in the series.
However, the Pacers won Game 3 by a score of 111-106 (also in Indiana).
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening when the teams return to Madison Square Garden.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 2-1.