New York Knicks Player Ruled Out For Game 5 Against Pacers
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks will remain without one of their best players, as star forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out.
He has missed each of the previous two games.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "OG Anunoby (hamstring) is officially out for Game 5 against the Pacers"
Anunoby is in his first year with New York and finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Knicks and Pacers are tied up at 2-2, as each team has protected their home floor.
Most recently, the Pacers won Game 4 by a score of 121-89.
All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening when the teams return to Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 6 on Wednesday evening in Boston.