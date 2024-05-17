New York Knicks Player Ruled Out For Game 6 Against Pacers
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Indiana to face off against the Pacers for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks will remain without one of their best players, as starting forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out.
Anunoby has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "OG Anunoby (hamstring) ruled out for Friday."
Anunoby spent the first six and a half years of his career with the Toronto Rapotrs before getting traded to the Knicks during the middle of the season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Knicks lead the Pacers 3-2 after winning Game 5 (at home) by a score of 121-91.
Jalen Brunson led the way with 44 points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 18/35 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Game 7 would be on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (who beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games).