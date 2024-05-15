New York Knicks Player Will Likely Miss Remainder Of Pacers Series
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 121-91 to take 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.
However, the Knicks continue to play without star forward OG Anunoby, who was ruled out for the third straight game.
Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported an update (on Anunoby) during the night.
Haynes: "There's a likely target of a return that is going to be set for possibly the Eastern Confernece Finals. He's doing everything that he can to try to get back as soon as possible. From what I was told, it's looking more likely that a return for the Eastern Conference Finals, should the Knicks get there, looks like that's gonna be a realistic target."
Anunoby was traded (via the Toronto Raptors) during the middle of the season.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The former Indiana Hoosiers star helped the Knicks finish as the second seed in the Eastern Confernece, and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs (in six games).
Game 6 will be on Friday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday in Boston.