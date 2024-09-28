New York Knicks Release 13-Year NBA Player Following Blockbuster Trade
Marcus Morris spent last season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished the year with averages of 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 49 games (seven starts).
The 13-year veteran also appeared in nine NBA playoff games (one start).
Over the offseason, Morris signed a deal with the New York Knicks.
There was no guarantee that he would make the roster, but he was an intriguing addition (and also spent time with the Knicks in 2019).
On Saturday, the Knicks announced that they have waived Morris (and Chuma Okeke).
Via Knicks PR: "Knicks waive Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke"
ESPN's Bobby Marks added more details.
Via Marks: "Both players were on non-guaranteed contracts- Morris an Exhibit 9 and Okeke Exhibit 10"
As for Okeke, he finished last season with averages of 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 28.0% from the three-point range in 47 games (eight starts) for the Orlando Magic.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that Landry Shamet could now make the 15-man roster.
Via Begley: "With Knicks waiving Marcus Morris Sr. and Chuma Okeke, veteran Landry Shamet is currently well positioned to make the 15-man roster. Obviously a fluid situation as the details of the Karl Anthony Towns trade have yet to be finalized."
The Knicks will play their first game of the season on October 22 when they visit the Boston Celtics.