New York Knicks Release 3 Players Before Wizards Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks will play their second preseason game when they host Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Before the game, the team announced that they had waived three players.
Via Knicks PR: ". @nyknicks Waive Boo Buie"
Via Knicks PR: ". @nyknicks Waive Damion Baugh and Alex O’Connell"
None of those players had been expected to make the roster, so the moves do not come as a surprise.
They will all likely begin the season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks.
Baugh spent last season with the South Bay Lakers (G League).
He averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 24 regular season games (ten starts).
O’Connell spent last season with Umana Reyer Venezia.
In 16 EuroCup games, he averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field.
Buie played five seasons of college basketball at Northwestern.
He finished his final year with averages of 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The Knicks will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season when they visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics on October 22.
Last year, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).