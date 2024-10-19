New York Knicks Release 9-Year NBA Veteran
T.J. Warren is coming off a season where he appeared in 11 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field.
Over the offseason, the former NC State star signed a deal with the New York Knicks.
However, he has now been waived.
Via Knicks PR: "Knicks waive Chuma Okeke, Landry Shamet and T.J. Warren."
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.
Via Begley: "With Landry Shamet situation up in air, NYK didn’t have cap space under 2nd apron for T.J. Warren. Warren had support among some NYK coaches & front office to make roster. He is going to join Westchester, SNY has learned, as he’ll likely be in mix to rejoin NYK during season."
Warren was the 14th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.
He has spent nine seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
His career averages are 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 385 regular season games.
The Knicks will play their first game of the regular season on Tuesday when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
They are coming off a good year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Despite losing in the second round of the 2024 playoffs, there is a lot of excitement around the franchise due to the additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.