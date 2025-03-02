Fastbreak

New York Knicks Release Two Players Before Heat Game

The New York Knicks have waived Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin.

Ben Stinar

Dec 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin (00) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.

Before the game, the team announced that they had waived Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Both Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin were on two-way contracts. Knicks can add two players via two-way contract and have the flexibility to add a player on a traditional deal. Club currently has an open spot on 15-man roster"

Ryan appeared in 19 games for the Knicks with averages of 1.5 points per contest while shooting 32.3% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.

Knicks
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates with forward Matt Ryan (37) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Toppin appeared in 25 games for the Knicks over the previous two seasons.

Via Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints: "The New York Knicks have waived Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin, per Knicks PR.

Toppin had run out of two-way eligibility and could only play in Westchester. He averaged 25.2ppg in 11 games played for WCK this season.

This allows the Knicks to add veterans for a playoff push"

The Knicks come into Sunday's showdown as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record in 59 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and won two straight).

Following Miami, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

NBA
Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau addresses his players during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-30 record in 58 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.