New York Knicks Release Two Players Before Heat Game
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks will be in Florida to play the Miami Heat.
Before the game, the team announced that they had waived Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Both Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin were on two-way contracts. Knicks can add two players via two-way contract and have the flexibility to add a player on a traditional deal. Club currently has an open spot on 15-man roster"
Ryan appeared in 19 games for the Knicks with averages of 1.5 points per contest while shooting 32.3% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range.
Meanwhile, Toppin appeared in 25 games for the Knicks over the previous two seasons.
Via Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints: "The New York Knicks have waived Matt Ryan and Jacob Toppin, per Knicks PR.
Toppin had run out of two-way eligibility and could only play in Westchester. He averaged 25.2ppg in 11 games played for WCK this season.
This allows the Knicks to add veterans for a playoff push"
The Knicks come into Sunday's showdown as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 39-20 record in 59 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten (and won two straight).
Following Miami, the Knicks will play their next game on Tuesday when they return home to host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-30 record in 58 games.