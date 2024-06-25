Fastbreak

New York Knicks Reportedly Attempted To Trade For NBA Champion Guard

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the New York Knicks tried to land Alex Caruso.

Ben Stinar

Dec 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2020 NBA Championship Larry O'Brien trophy won by the Los Angeles Lakers on display at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Caruso is among the best role players in the NBA.

Recently, he was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey.

Via The Chicago Bulls: "OFFICIAL: We have acquired Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso."

On Tuesday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that the New York Knicks were a team who attempted to land Caruso.

Via Johnson's article on NBC Sports Chicago: "League sources indicated that the New York Knicks and Sacramento Kings both offered draft capital to the Bulls in packages they felt were superior to the one-for-one deal."

The tidbit from Johnson is noteworthy because Caruso would likely have been a massive addition to New York.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.

In addition, Caruso is an excellent defender.

The Knicks finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.

They dealt with injuries but still reached Game 7 of the second round (before losing to the Indiana Pacers).

Apr 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) passes the basketball as Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) defends in the first quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Thunder, Caruso appears to be an incredible fit with their current roster.

They are also coming off their best season in years where they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.

After defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

