New York Knicks Reportedly Considering Big Move Before Game 3

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks could make a starting lineup change.

Ben Stinar

Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Feb 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the New York Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Before the game, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks could make a big change to the starting lineup.

Via Begley: "Hearing the Game 3 lineup change being strongly considered by the Knicks is to move Mitchell Robinson to starting lineup and have Josh Hart come off the bench. My man @CPTheFanchise said earlier that NYK was strongly considering a change ahead of G3. NYK starting lineup is -50 in the postseason and -29 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana has a 2-0 series lead and will host the Knicks on Sunday. Based on where things stand currently, Robinson will be starting in that game."

Hart finished Game 2 with six points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.

The Knicks lost by a score of 114-109.

Via KnicksMuse: "Josh Hart has been incredible for the Knicks this season.

Even in Game 1, he gave us 8/13/7 while doing his usual dirty work.

Don’t turn on a guy who’s been a huge factor to this team’s success."

May 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reaches for the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) in the fourth quarter during game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks lost each of the first two games (at home).

Hart is in his third season playing for New York.

He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As for Robinson, he had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks while shooting 2/3 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time (in Game 2).

