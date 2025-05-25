New York Knicks Reportedly Considering Big Move Before Game 3
On Sunday, the New York Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Before the game, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks could make a big change to the starting lineup.
Via Begley: "Hearing the Game 3 lineup change being strongly considered by the Knicks is to move Mitchell Robinson to starting lineup and have Josh Hart come off the bench. My man @CPTheFanchise said earlier that NYK was strongly considering a change ahead of G3. NYK starting lineup is -50 in the postseason and -29 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Indiana has a 2-0 series lead and will host the Knicks on Sunday. Based on where things stand currently, Robinson will be starting in that game."
Hart finished Game 2 with six points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks lost by a score of 114-109.
Via KnicksMuse: "Josh Hart has been incredible for the Knicks this season.
Even in Game 1, he gave us 8/13/7 while doing his usual dirty work.
Don’t turn on a guy who’s been a huge factor to this team’s success."
The Knicks lost each of the first two games (at home).
Hart is in his third season playing for New York.
He finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
As for Robinson, he had six points, nine rebounds and three blocks while shooting 2/3 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time (in Game 2).