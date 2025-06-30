New York Knicks Reportedly Cut Ties With NBA Veteran
P.J. Tucker joined the New York Knicks during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
He appeared in three games (one start) with averages of 3.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
On Sunday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks will not pick up Tucker's option for next season.
Via Begley: "The Knicks are exercising the $1.9 million team option on center Ariel Hukporti, league sources tell SNY. New York is planning to decline the $3.4 million team option on veteran PJ Tucker, per league sources."
Tucker was the 35th pick in the 2006 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has played 14 seasons for the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks (and Knicks).
Via Tommy Beer: "attempting to read some tea leaves, the Knicks waiving PJ Tucker could be an indication that New York doesn't have any trades lined up at the moment...
Holding onto Tucker's expiring contract (which would not become fully guaranteed until January of 2026) could have been beneficial as an attractive, salary-matching trade chip (assuming they stay under the second apron and can aggregate salaries)."
The Knicks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record during the 2024-25 season.
They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals (in six games).
Tucker turned 40 in May.
He could still be a valuable veteran to many NBA locker rooms.