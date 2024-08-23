New York Knicks Reportedly Had Trade Discussion With Utah Jazz
Walker Kessler is coming off his second season in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.
He finished the year with averages of 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 65.4% from the field in 64 games.
Despite the strong start to his career, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reported that he may not be in the team's future plans (h/t HoopsHype).
Via Pincus' article on Bleacher Report: "Per multiple sources, Utah has discussed Kessler previously in trade, including a stalled conversation with the New York Knicks. He doesn't seem part of the team's long-term plan."
It's notable that Pincus mentions the Knicks and Jazz spoke about Kessler.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported (in July) that the Knicks were a team with interest in landing the 23-year-old center.
Clearly, nothing progressed in those talks, but Kessler will now be a name to follow closely heading into the 2025 NBA trading deadline.
He was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and has career averages of 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 69.0% from the field in 138 games.
Via NBA History on March 26, 2023: "Walker Kessler is the first rookie in Jazz franchise history to record 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in a game."
As for the Knicks, they are among the best teams in the NBA.
Last season, they were the second seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 50-32 record.
After defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.