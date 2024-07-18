New York Knicks Reportedly Had Trade Interest In Atlanta Hawks Star
Clint Capela has been among the best centers in the NBA for nearly a decade.
The Atlanta Hawks star is coming off a year where he averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 73 games.
He is a player that has come up in rumors over the previous few months, and SNY's Ian Begley reports that the New York Knicks are a team who has had interest in the 10-year veteran.
Begley: "Clint Capela, Atlanta. Was one big that the Knicks had checked in on. I don't know how far talks went. I don't know if they are active at this very moment, but they did check in on Capela."
Capela was the 25th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played 10 seasons for the Houston Rockets (and Hawks).
His career averages are 12.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 609 regular season games.
He's also appeared in 87 NBA playoff games (65 starts) and has reached the conference finals three times.
The Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA led by All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.
If they are able to pull off any other moves for a player such as Capela (or someone of his caliber), there would be even more reason to believe that they have a legitimate chance to win the 2025 NBA Championship.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.