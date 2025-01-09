New York Knicks Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 5-Year NBA Player
Nick Richards is currently in the middle of a productive year with the Charlotte Hornets.
He has averages of 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field in 20 games.
The 27-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the previous six months.
A recent report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.
Via Sidery: "The Bucks, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns are among the teams recently expressing trade interest in Nick Richards.
Richards is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.
The Hornets are open to moving some of their veterans for future draft capital."
Sidery mentions several teams, but the Knicks would be an intriguing landing spot for Richards.
They could use another big man due to the fact that Mitchell Robinson has yet to play in a game so far this season.
Last season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
Even without Robinson, the Knicks have been among the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.
They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games.
Richards was the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentcuky.
He has spent all five seasons of his career playing for the Hornets.
His career averages are 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field.