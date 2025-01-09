Fastbreak

New York Knicks Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 5-Year NBA Player

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the New York Knicks are among several teams with an interest in Nick Richards.

Ben Stinar

Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bulls at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Nick Richards is currently in the middle of a productive year with the Charlotte Hornets.

He has averages of 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 56.4% from the field in 20 games.

The 27-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the previous six months.

Nick Richards
Dec 28, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) during pregame warmups against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A recent report comes from Evan Sidery of Forbes.

Via Sidery: "The Bucks, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets, and Suns are among the teams recently expressing trade interest in Nick Richards.

Richards is averaging 9.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

The Hornets are open to moving some of their veterans for future draft capital."

Sidery mentions several teams, but the Knicks would be an intriguing landing spot for Richards.

They could use another big man due to the fact that Mitchell Robinson has yet to play in a game so far this season.

Last season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.

Mitchell Robinson
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) goes up for a rebound in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Even without Robinson, the Knicks have been among the best teams in the NBA to start the 2024-25 season.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-13 record in 38 games.

Knicks NBA
Jan 8, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Richards was the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentcuky.

He has spent all five seasons of his career playing for the Hornets.

His career averages are 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.