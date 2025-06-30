New York Knicks Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 5-Year NBA Veteran
Nick Richards spent last season to the Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 8.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in 21 games.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Suns will pick up his option for the 2025-26 season.
Via Katz (on June 29): "As expected, the Suns are holding onto Nick Richards, league sources tell The Athletic. Richards’ $5 million salary is expected to guarantee today for the 2025-26 season."
Despite the Suns holding onto Richards, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the New York Knicks are among several teams with an interest in trading for him.
Richards was the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Hornets before getting traded to the Suns.
His career averages are 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.0% from the field in 257 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes (on June 28): "Multiple teams have already sent in trade offers to the Suns for Nick Richards.
Richards will be on a $5 million expiring contract after averaging 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in Phoenix last season.
If Richards were a free agent, he would be one of the best centers available."
The Knicks are coming off a year where they made the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.