New York Knicks Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 76ers Player
Guerschon Yabusele is currently in his first season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Yabusele is averaging 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.1% from the field and 40.0% from the three-point range in 45 games.
He's been a name that has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.
Recently, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks are a team with interest in the 29-year-old.
Via Begley: "Knicks are among many team that have checked in with Philly on big man Guerschon Yabusele."
Yabusele was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
Over three years in the NBA, his career averages are 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 119 games.
Yabusele is coming off a game where he had 28 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals while shooting 12/17 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "THIS SPIN MOVE TO LOB PASS
Justin Edwards finds Guerschon Yabusele on a sick alley-oop...
Yabusele has a career-high and game-high 28 PTS on ESPN!"
The Knicks will play the Los Angeles Lakers (on Saturday) at Madison Square Garden.
They come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games.
Currently, the Knicks are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.