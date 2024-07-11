New York Knicks Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Talented Center
Alperen Sengun is coming off his third season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
He finished the year with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 63 games.
On Wednesday, Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that the New York Knicks have interest in Sengun (and Jalen Duren).
Via Berman: "Leon Rose was in 1st row of presser yesterday with Mikal's mother. Didn't talk, but he's still cooking, wants to make big center move after Philly's 2 additions. Heard Houston's Sengun has been on radar, even Detroit's Jalen Duren. And that was before Pistons signed Paul Reed."
The Knicks have been active over the offseason and have already pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.
They are also coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
Sengun was the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He has career averages of 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 28.4% from the three-point range in 210 regular season games.
Meanwhile, Duren was the 13th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft (out of Memphis) by the Detroit Pistons.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 13.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 61.9% from the field in 61 games.