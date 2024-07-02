New York Knicks Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Young Center
Walker Kessler is coming off his second year in the NBA for the Utah Jazz.
The former Auburn star finished this past season with averages of 8.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 65.4% from the field in 64 games.
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel from around the NBA.
In one tidbit, Scotto reported that the New York Knicks are a team with interest in trading for Kessler.
Kessler is only 22, so he will likely continue to get better over the next few years.
In addition, he is already an elite rim protector that could help replace the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hartenstein signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He finished the regular season with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games.
Over his two seasons in the NBA, Kessler has career averages of 8.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 69.0% from the field in 138 games.
The Jazz are a team that is in rebuilding mode, so they would likely want a significant price to land the 22-year-old.
As for the Knicks, they are in a clear win-now mode and are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).