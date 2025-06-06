New York Knicks Reportedly In Pursuit Of 9x NBA All-Star
The New York Knicks have been mentioned by a lot of people as a team who should make a big move this summer.
Despite reaching the Eastern Conference finals, they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau (and are still maybe one piece away from being a true title contender).
According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfelspressbox.com, the Knicks are in pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Via Woelfel: "Could there be a Giannis Antetokounmpo-Jason Kidd reunion in New York?
There’s a report the Knicks are asking Dallas officials permission to speak to Kidd about their vacant head coaching position.
Yesterday I was told the Knicks are preparing to make a tsunami-type offer to acquire Antetokounmpo from the Bucks.
Kidd once coached Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee."
Antetokounmpo would be an incredible addition to the Knicks (or any team).
If they were able to pair him with Jalen Brunson, the two All-Stars would form arguably the best duo in the Eastern Conference.
Antetokounmpo finished this past season (his 12th) with averages of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range in 67 games.
That said, it's unclear if the Bucks would be willing to move the future Hall of Famer.
Via The Milwaukee Bucks: "Giannis is only the third player in NBA history (Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain) with consecutive games of 35+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 10+ AST."
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have been unable to return to the Eastern Conference finals since winning the 2021 title.