New York Knicks Reportedly Interested Ex-76ers 1st-Round Pick
Landry Shamet is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games (five starts) for the Washington Wizards.
He finished the year with averages of 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 46 games.
Recently, Shamet was waived by the Washington Wizards.
He is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel from around the league.
He noted that the Knicks are a team with interest in landing Shamet.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The New York Knicks have explored adding more shooting depth on the free agent market by expressing interest in Latvian forward Davis Bertans, as previously reported by HoopsHype, and guard Landry Shamet, league sources told HoopsHype."
Shamet was the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to the Wizards and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns over six seasons.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 53 NBA playoff games (11 starts).
As for the Knicks, they are a team who is coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.