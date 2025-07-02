New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In 3x NBA All-Star
Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he spent time with the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field 51 games.
This summer, Simmons became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
SNY's Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks are a team with an interest in Simmons.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "The Knicks have checked in on Ben Simmons in free agency, reports @IanBegley"
While Simmons is no longer the player he once was when he made three All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers, he could be an intriguing addition to the bench of a contender.
He was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
His career averages are 13.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 55.8% from the field in 383 games.
Via StatMuse (on January 29, 2024): "Players with a 10/5/10 game with 0 TOV and 100 FG%:
Jimmy Butler (2017)
Nikola Jokic (2018)
Jordan McLaughlin (2022)
And now, Ben Simmons."
The Knicks have a loaded roster that is coming off an appearance in the Eastern Conference finals.
How they fill out their bench will be vital to their chances at the 2026 NBA Championship.
Via Bleacher Report (on February 13): "Ben Simmons in his Clippers debut
12 PTS
4-5 FG
8 REB
6 AST
3 STL
27 mins off the bench for the Clips OT win"