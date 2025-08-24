New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Elite 3-Point Shooter
Malik Beasley had a big season for the Detroit Pistons as a key role player next to Cade Cunningham.
The former Florida State star had averages of 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 82 games.
Via Polymarket Hoops: "Most 3PM this season:
305 — Anthony Edwards (76 GP)
305 — Malik Beasley (79 GP)
302 — Steph Curry (68 GP)"
Beasley is currently one of the most intriguing free agent still on the market (on August 24).
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks are a team with an interest in the 28-year-old.
Via Scotto: "The Knicks and Cavaliers have checked in on Malik Beasley, sources told @hoopshype. Knicks executive Gersson Rosas signed Beasley to a four-year, $60M deal with the Timberwolves. Knicks and Cavs have minimum deals to offer. Beasley is no longer a target of a federal investigation"
Beasley would be an excellent addition to a Knicks roster that already features Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.
In addition to the Pistons, Beasley has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves over nine years.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac (on August 22): "Here are the teams that could offer Malik Beasley more than the $7.2M DET can offer using his Non-Bird rights:
BKN: $15M in cap space
CHA: $14.1M NTMLE
CHI: $14.1M NTMLE
IND: $13.5M of NTMLE
MIA: $7.3M of NTMLE
OKC: $8.5M of NTMLE
SAC: $7.3M of NTMLE
WAS: $14.1M NTMLE
GSW could get involved, but their situation is complicated by J. Kuminga RFA status and multiple open roster spots."
The Knicks are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference for the first time in 25 years.