New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Elite 3-Point Shooter
Davis Bertans is coming off a year where he played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the season with averages of 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Last week, Bertans was waived by Charlotte.
Via The Charlotte Hornets On July 6: "OFFICIAL: We have waived forward Davis Bertans, guard Bryce McGowens and forward Aleksej Pokusevski."
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the New York Knicks are among the teams with interest in Bertans.
Via Scotto: "The New York Knicks are among the teams who’ve expressed interest in signing free agent Davis Bertans, league sources told @hoopshype. Bertans has shot 39.6% from 3-point range in his career and played for Latvia in the FIBA Olympics Qualifying Tournament."
The Knicks have one of the best rosters in the NBA, so the addition of a player like Bertans would be an excellent option for their bench.
His career averages are 7.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 475 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 45 NBA playoff games (two starts).
The Knicks finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
The franchise has been to the playoffs in three of the previous four seasons.