New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Ex-Lakers Player
Matt Ryan is coming off a season where he appeared in 28 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range in 28 games.
Ryan is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the New York Knicks have an interest in the sharpshooter.
Via Charania: "I'm told one player that they have serious interest in signing... Matt Ryan."
Ryan has spent of three seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celitcs, Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 4.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 63 games.
He has also appeared in one NBA playoff game with the Pelicans.
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details.
Via Begley: "Prior to Landry Shamet injury, Matt Ryan had been on Knicks radar as a potential two-way player if/when they cleared a two-way spot, per sources. Ryan, a sharpshooter & former Iona Prep HS star, remains on NYK’s radar as a potential free agent addition, as ESPN earlier reported"
The Knicks will play their first game of the regular season on Tuesday evening when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Last year, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.