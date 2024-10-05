New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Celtics Star
Marcus Smart is coming off his first season playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.
On Friday evening, Kris Pursiainen of Knicks Film School reported the surprising rumor that the New York Knicks have an interest in Smart.
Via Pursiainen: "The New York Knicks have had internal discussions about a potential deal for Marcus Smart per sources familiar with the situation.
NYK has had rumored interest in Smart before. No deal is imminent but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market."
The Knicks just recently traded a lot to get Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Therefore, a deal for another core player would be hard to pull off.
Smart was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.
Before getting traded to Memphis, he had spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics.
In that span, he helped the team reach the Eastern Conference finals five times (and the NBA Finals once).
The 2022 Defensive Player of The Year has career averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 601 games.
The Knicks will play their first game on October 22 when they visit the Celtics in Boston.