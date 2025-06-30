New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former NBA 6th Man Of The Year
Jordan Clarkson has spent the last five and a half years playing for the Utah Jazz.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 37 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Clarkson is being bought out of his contract.
Via Charania: "Jordan Clarkson is finalizing a contract buyout with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Clarkson will target contending teams for his new home -- with interest from multiple playoff teams already expected."
Following the news, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reported that the New York Knicks are a team with an interest in Clarkson.
Via Popper: "Not hearing it's done but sounds like Knicks have set their sights on Jordan Clarkson once he clears waivers -- an unexpected find for them at a low cost after he was bought out by Jazz earlier in the day."
Clarkson has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers over 11 NBA seasons.
During the 2021 season (with Utah), he won the 6th Man of The Year Award.
Via StatMuse: "Jordan Clarkson with the Jazz:
— 17.5 PPG
— 3.7 APG
— 1x 6MOY
Now a free agent."
The Knicks already have an elite roster that is led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.
An addition of a player such as Clarkson would be incredible for their bench.