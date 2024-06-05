New York Knicks Reportedly Looking To Make A Trade
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place in less than 30 days, so teams around the league are likely making calls about potential trades that could go down on the night of the draft (June 26).
Recently, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports appeared on the Bad Weather Fans Podcast.
He revealed that the Knicks are looking to trade their two first-round picks (24 and 25).
Via Fischer via Bad Weather Fans: "Definitely word around the league that they're looking to move those. It's gonna be harder I think than ever the last couple of years that the time period of this Knicks front office to trade a pick in this year's draft for a future draft."
The Knicks are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached Game 7 of the second round but lost to the Indiana Pacers.
It's safe to say that they would have been more competitive in the final game if they hadn't dealt with injuries to Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson.
That said, the Knicks have good reason to believe that they can be a legitimate title contender in 2025.
Therefore, there is not much need for those two picks late in the first round.
It will be interesting to see if they can move them to future picks or add them to a trade in order to get an even better veteran on the roster for next year.