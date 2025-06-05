New York Knicks Reportedly Made Trade Attempt For All-Star Forward
The New York Knicks have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA.
They are fresh off reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season.
That said, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the Knicks attempted to land Kevin Durant earlier this season.
Charania: "There was some mutual interest between Kevin Durant and the Knicks at the trade deadline. The Knicks made an offer for Kevin Durant at the NBA Trade Deadline."
Durant still remains an elite player at 36.
The Phoenix Suns forward finished this past season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "A legal framework in-season for the Knicks and Suns on a Kevin Durant trade likely would have featured OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.
Anunoby, Robinson, plus a veteran’s minimum contract worked for both sides:
Durant = $51.1 million
Anunoby + Robinson = $50.9 million"
Even though the future Hall of Famer did not get moved in February, Durant is still a candidate to get traded this summer.
The Suns had a tough season where they missed the NBA playoffs as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
On the other hand, the Knicks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
A potential lineup featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Durant would be intriguing.