New York Knicks Reportedly Make Roster Decision
Jericho Sims is coming off his third season in the NBA for the New York Knicks.
The former Texas star finished the year with averages of 2.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 69.1% from the field in 45 games.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Knicks will guarantee his contract for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via Scotto: "The New York Knicks center Jericho Sims will have his $2.09 million salary fully guaranteed for the 2024-25 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Sims has spent the past three seasons with the Knicks after being selected by New York with the 58th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft."
Sims was the 58th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has spent all three seasons with New York.
His career averages are 2.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 74.1% from the field in 138 regular season games.
He has also appeared in five NBA playoff games.
Sims appeared in two G League games last season.
He averaged 5.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 71.4% from the field.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season and defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.
However, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.