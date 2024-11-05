New York Knicks Reportedly Make Roster Move After Rockets Game
UPDATE: The Knicks have officially announced the signing.
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks faced off against the Houston Rockets in Texas.
The Knicks lost by a score of 109-97 to fall to 3-3 in their first six games of the new season.
After the loss (on Tuesday), ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team will sign Boo Buie.
Via Charania: "The New York Knicks are signing guard Boo Buie to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Buie spent time with the Knicks in training camp and takes an open two-way after the signings of Ariel Hukporti and Matt Ryan."
Buie played five seasons of college basketball for Northwestern.
He finished his final season with averages of 19.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range in 34 games.
The 24-year-old was with the Phoenix Suns during NBA Summer League.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported details on all of the latest roster moves made by the Knicks.
Via Smith: "We have clarity on the Knicks situation now:
-Ariel Hukporti signed to a prorated standard rookie minimum deal (two-year deal with a team option for 25-26)
-Matt Ryan signed to a prorated standard veteran minimum deal (likely will be non-guaranteed)
-Boo Buie signed to a two-way deal
Knicks will be about $596K under the second apron after these moves. That's enough to add a veteran minimum player in the 15th standard spot in late-February. New York can still finagle a bit more wiggle room, if they were to waive Ryan and use up their final 14 allowed days with less than 14 players on standard deals."
The Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).