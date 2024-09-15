New York Knicks Reportedly Sign 13-Year NBA Veteran
UPDATE: The deal is official.
Marcus Morris is coming off a season where he appeared in 49 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The former Kansas star averaged 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range.
Over the summer, he became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Morris will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Marcus Morris has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent Yony Noy of LAA Partners tells @TheAthletic. Morris will have a chance to enter his 14th NBA season with the Eastern Conference contender."
Morris played 43 games for the Knicks during the 2019-20 season.
In addition to the Knicks, Cavs and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics and Houston Rocket over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 37.7% from the three-point range in 832 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 76 NBA playoff games.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Marcus Morris Sr.’s Exhibit 9 deal is obviously non guaranteed but he’s viewed by NYK as a stretch 4/5 at this point in his career, per league sources, and has a real chance to make NYK’s regular season roster."