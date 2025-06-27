Fastbreak

New York Knicks Reportedly Sign 19-Year-Old Forward

According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the Knicks will sign Dink Pate.

February 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team G-League guard Dink Pate (1) of the Mexico City Capitanes shoots the ball against Team C during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Dink Pate has spent the last two seasons playing in the G League.

The 19-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.

On Thursday night, Pate went undrafted.

That said, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that he will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.

Via Givony: "NEWS: Mexico City Capitanes guard Dink Pate has agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks, a source told ESPN.

The 19-year-old former G League Ignite product has significant long-term upside to grow into at 6-foot-7."

At such a young age, Pate could be a very intriguing addition to the Knicks organization.

Via @bigphillyf87 (on Thursday): "Dink Pate is just 19 years old and already has 2 years of pro experience in the G Leauge under his belt.
Skipped college to develop in a system built for the NBA, and it shows.
At 6’7”, with a smooth handle and advanced playmaking instincts, he could be the steal of the draft in the late second round. "

Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Team ELY guard Dink Pate (1) of the G League Ignite shoots the ball against Team BallIsLife during the G-League Next Up game at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.

They reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 (25 years ago).

Via Nick DePaula (on October 18): "Reebok officially announces it has signed 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate to a multi-year shoe deal.

Pate became the youngest pro hooper in US history when he signed with the G-League last year as a 17 year old and currently plays for the Mexico City franchise."

