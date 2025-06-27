New York Knicks Reportedly Sign 19-Year-Old Forward
Dink Pate has spent the last two seasons playing in the G League.
The 19-year-old finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
On Thursday night, Pate went undrafted.
That said, ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that he will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Givony: "NEWS: Mexico City Capitanes guard Dink Pate has agreed to a deal with the New York Knicks, a source told ESPN.
The 19-year-old former G League Ignite product has significant long-term upside to grow into at 6-foot-7."
At such a young age, Pate could be a very intriguing addition to the Knicks organization.
Via @bigphillyf87 (on Thursday): "Dink Pate is just 19 years old and already has 2 years of pro experience in the G Leauge under his belt.
Skipped college to develop in a system built for the NBA, and it shows.
At 6’7”, with a smooth handle and advanced playmaking instincts, he could be the steal of the draft in the late second round. "
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 (25 years ago).
Via Nick DePaula (on October 18): "Reebok officially announces it has signed 2025 NBA Draft prospect Dink Pate to a multi-year shoe deal.
Pate became the youngest pro hooper in US history when he signed with the G-League last year as a 17 year old and currently plays for the Mexico City franchise."