New York Knicks Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player Before Warriors Game
MarJon Beauchamp is currently in the middle of his third NBA season.
The former G League Ignite star is averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 29 games (for the Clippers and Bucks).
On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that he will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Charania: "Free agent MarJon Beauchamp has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the New York Knicks, his agents at Wasserman told ESPN. The 6-foot-7, 2022 Milwaukee first-round pick had spent the season with the Bucks and Clippers."
Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
His career averages are 4.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 129 games (12 starts).
The 24-year-old has also appeared in six NBA playoff games.
New York Basketball added more details: "New 2-way Knick MarJon Beauchamp: 24-year-old 6'7" wing
Worked out for Knicks prior to getting drafted 24th by the Bucks 2022
Traded to Clippers February, waived March
2-way means not playoff eligible
39.3% from 3 last 2 years limited NBA minutes
20+ pts 6.3 rbds G League"
The Knicks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record in 60 games.
They will host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Currently, the Knicks are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have won seven out of ten).