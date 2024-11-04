New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter Before Rockets Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will be in Texas to play the Houston Rockets.
Before the game, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Knicks will sign Matt Ryan.
Via Scotto: "The New York Knicks and forward Matt Ryan have agreed to a deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Ryan shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range for the New Orleans Pelicans last season. Ryan, who was born in White Plains, New York and played for Iona Prep in New Rochelle, returns home"
Ryan finished last season with averages of 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range in 28 games (one start) for the New Orleans Pelicans.
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details: "Matt Ryan has agreed to sign with Knicks but the specific structure of the deal is still to be determined. Ryan can be added on a two-way after Ariel Hukporti’s contract becomes official. Or he can sign a standard deal. If Ryan signs a nonguaranteed standard deal, it would give Knicks the minimum number of players required by NBA roster rules (14). It would also give them flexibility to re-sign Landy Shamet when he’s healthy and bring Ryan back on a two-way deal."
Ryan has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
He has shot 41.1% from the three-point range over 61 NBA games.
The Knicks are 3-2 in their first five games of the new season.
Following the Rockets, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.