New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Elite NBA 3-Point Shooter
Landry Shamet is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games for the Washington Wizards.
The former Wichita State star averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Shamet became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G Landry Shamet has agreed on a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet has career averages of 8.7 points and 38 percent on three-pointers."
ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details.
Via Marks: "Here is the roster status before the Shamet signing:
Guaranteed contracts: 14
Partial/Non: 0
Exhibit 10: 1
Two-way: 3
New York now has 2 open roster spots available."
While Shamet had a down season from the three-point range, he is typically among the best shooters in the league.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 games.
In addition to the Wizards, Shamet has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns over six seasons.
The 27-year-old brings a good level of experience, as he has appeared in 53 NBA playoff games.