New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Elite NBA 3-Point Shooter

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks will sign Landry Shamet.

Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The New York Knicks hype squad performs during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; The New York Knicks hype squad performs during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet is coming off a season where he appeared in 46 games for the Washington Wizards.

The former Wichita State star averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range.

Over the offseason, Shamet became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he will sign a deal with the New York Knicks.

Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent G Landry Shamet has agreed on a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Shamet has career averages of 8.7 points and 38 percent on three-pointers."

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported more details.

Via Marks: "Here is the roster status before the Shamet signing:

Guaranteed contracts: 14
Partial/Non: 0
Exhibit 10:  1
Two-way: 3

New York now has 2 open roster spots available."

While Shamet had a down season from the three-point range, he is typically among the best shooters in the league.

His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 games.

Feb 14, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet (20) brings the ball up court against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In addition to the Wizards, Shamet has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns over six seasons.

The 27-year-old brings a good level of experience, as he has appeared in 53 NBA playoff games.

