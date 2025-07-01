New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Guerschon Yabusele returned to the NBA last season for the first time since 2019.
He averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 50.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 70 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Tuesday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that Yabusele will now sign a deal with the New York Knicks.
Via Charania: "Free agent center Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Knicks, plus a player option, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks negotiated the new deal with agents Olivier Mazet and Richie Felder for the big man on Tuesday."
Yabusele was the 16th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.
He spent his first two NBA seasons with Boston (before going overseas).
His career averages are 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 144 games.
Via Fred Katz of The Athletic: "Re: the Knicks signing Yabusele…
Good player. Good fit. Fills a need. Can play the 5. Can run next to Towns or Robinson. Gotta guard him beyond the arc.
Not obsessed with the PO, given potential 2026-27 payroll, but sometimes that’s the cost of doing business for a good player"
The Knicks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They reached the conference finals for the first time in 25 years.