New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Former Pacers Star
T.J. Warren is coming off a year where he appeared in 11 regular season games (and three NBA playoff games) for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He finished the regular season with averages of 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field.
On Wednesday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Warren is signing with the New York Knicks.
Via Begley: "Knicks are signing veteran wing TJ Warren to an Exhibit 10 deal, per SNY sources"
Warren has played nine seasons in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Minnesoa Timberwolves.
His best season came in 2020 with the Pacers when he averaged 19.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Based on the deal being an Exhibit 10, it's unclear if Warren will make the roster.
Warren was the 14th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of NC State.
The 31-year-old has career averages of 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 50.5% from the field and 35.1% from the three-point range in 385 games.
He has also appeared in 13 NBA playoff games (four starts).
The Knicks finished last season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.
On October 22, the Knicks will begin the season with a matchup against Jaylen Brown and the Celtics in Boston.