New York Knicks Reportedly Sign Recent Celtics Player
Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics announced that they had waived Anton Watson.
He was the 54th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft but did not appear in a game for the team.
Via The Boston Celtics on Sunday: "We have waived Anton Watson."
On Tuesday night, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the New York Knicks will now claim Watson.
Via Charania: "The New York Knicks are claiming former Celtics forward Anton Watson on a two-way NBA deal, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen of Young Money APAA tell ESPN."
Watson is averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 21 G League regular season games (18 starts).
SNY's Ian Begley reported more details: "By claiming Anton Watson off waivers, Knicks can make him active for the rest of reg season as opposed to the 12 games that other 2-way players signed at this point in season are eligible for. With Watson on board, Knicks have now filled both two-way spots created when Jacob Toppin and Matt Ryan were waived. NYK still has an open roster spot for a player on a traditional deal. Knicks also now have five players selected in the 2024 NBA Draft: Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar, Ariel Hukporti and Watson. Knicks are intrigued by Watson's potential shooting and positional versatility. He shot 42 percent from beyond the arc in his final season at Gonzaga. ESPN first reported the Watson transaction."
The Knicks come into Tuesday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-20 record in 60 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak after most recently defeating the Miami Heat (on the road) in overtime.
Following Golden State, the Knicks will begin a road trip when they visit the Lakers on Thursday in Los Angeles.