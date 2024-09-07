New York Knicks Reportedly Unexpected To Bring Back Former Villanova Star
The New York Knicks have become synonymous with the Villanova Wildcats.
Heading into the 2025 NBA season, the team has Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart (who were all college teammates).
Ryan Arcidiacono (also a former Villanova star) was on the team last season, but SNY's Ian Begley reports that it is unlikely he will be re-signed.
Via Begley's article on SNY: "Worth noting here: people familiar with the matter said late last month that it was unlikely that the Knicks would use their 15th spot to sign backup guard Ryan Arcidiacono."
Arcidiacono appeared in 20 games for the Knicks last season.
In total, he has spent part of three seasons with the organization (41 games).
Arcidiacono has played six seasons in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls (in addition to New York).
The longest tenure of his career came with Chicago (four seasons).
During the 2019 season, he averaged 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 81 games (32 starts).
As for the Knicks, they will be a team with a lot of expectations next year.
They are coming off an excellent season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
After defeating Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.