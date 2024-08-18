Fastbreak

New York Knicks Reportedly Worked Out 3-Year NBA Player

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the New York Knicks worked out Omer Yurtseven.

Ben Stinar

Nov 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks for the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) dunks for the basket against Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Omer Yurtseven is coming off a year where he appeared in 48 games for the Utah Jazz.

He finished the season with averages of 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.8% from the field.

Over the summer, the Jazz waived Yurtseven.

Apr 9, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass against Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the third quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Yurtseven recently worked out for the New York Knicks (h/t HoopsRumors).

Via Stein's Substack Article On The Stein Line: "The Knicks recently auditioned free agent big man Omer Yurtseven, among others, but did not elect to sign him. Panathinaikos of Greece has publicly stated interest in bringing Yurtseven to the EuroLeague."

Yurtseven has played three seasons in the NBA for the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz.

His career averages are 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.5% from the field in 113 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 17 playoff games with Miami and was with the team when they reached the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jun 4, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) warms up before game two against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

While the Knicks did not sign the 26-year-old center, he could be a good option for another team before training camp opens up next month.

Yurtseven has played well in the G League and is coming off a year where he averaged 27.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field in two games.

As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

