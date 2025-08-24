Fastbreak

New York Knicks Send 3-Word Message To Former NBA Star Jeremy Lin

The Knicks wished their former point guard a happy birthday.

Jeremy Lin last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he won the title with the Toronto Raptors.

That said, the former NBA point guard is most known for his tenure with the New York Knicks that saw him reach international fame.

This week, Lin celebrated his 37th birthday.

One person to send a message was the Knicks.

Via The New York Knicks: "Happy birthday, Jeremy! 🎈"

Lin only appeared in 35 games for the Knicks with averages of 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.0% from the three-point range.

That said, he had a brief run during the season that made him one of the top guards in the league for that stretch.

Via KnicksMuse: "Jeremy Lin’s “Linsanity” Run

25 PTS | 7 AST | 5 REB | 2 STL | 53% FG
28 PTS | 8 AST | 2 REB | 2 STL | 59% FG
23 PTS | 10 AST | 4 REB | 1 STL | 64% FG
38 PTS | 7 AST | 4 REB | 2 STL | 57% FG
20 PTS | 8 AST | 6 REB | 3 STL | 33% FG
27 PTS | 11 AST | 2 REB | 1 STL | 45% FG
10 PTS | 13 AST | 5 REB | 0 STL | 67% FG
26 PTS | 5 AST | 2 REB | 4 STL | 44% FG
28 PTS | 14 AST | 4 REB | 5 STL | 55% FG

Took the Knicks from 8-15 to 16-16."

Lin also played for the Rockets, Nets, Hornets, Warriors, Lakers and Hawks over nine seasons.

