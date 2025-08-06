New York Knicks Send 4-Word Message To Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing turns 63 today.



— NCAA Champ

— 2x Gold Medalist

— Big East Tournament Champ

— Rookie of the Year

— 11× All-Star

— NBA 75th Anniversary Team

— Hall of Fame

— No. 33 retired by the Knicks

— franchise all-time leader: games, points, blocks, rebounds, steals

— NBA… pic.twitter.com/YPZs1CsCIh