New York Knicks Send 4-Word Message To Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
On Tuesday, the Basketball Hall of Famer celebrated his 63rd birthday.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 63rd Birthday to 11x#NBAAllStarand 75th Anniversary Team member, Patrick Ewing!#NBABDAY"
One person who sent a message to the Georgetown legend was the New York Knicks.
Via The Knicks: "Happy birthday, Big Pat! 🎈"
Ewing is most known for his time with the Knicks where he made 11 All-Star Games.
From 1987-97, Ewing made ten All-Star Games in a row.
Via Boardroom (on August 5): "Patrick Ewing turns 63 today.
— NCAA Champ
— 2x Gold Medalist
— Big East Tournament Champ
— Rookie of the Year
— 11× All-Star
— NBA 75th Anniversary Team
— Hall of Fame
— No. 33 retired by the Knicks
— franchise all-time leader: games, points, blocks, rebounds, steals
— NBA on-court earnings: $118M
— sneaker brand: Ewing Athletics
— career deals: Adidas, Snickers
— acting: Space Jam, The Exorcist III, Mad About You
HBD to a Knicks legend and one of the GOAT centers."
Over the final two years of his career, Ewing played for the Orlando Magic and Seattle SuperSonics.
His career averages were 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field in 1,183 games.
Ewing helped the Knicks reach the NBA Finals twice.