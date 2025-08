New York Knicks Send 4-Word Message To Patrick Ewing

Patrick Ewing turns 63 today.



β€” NCAA Champ

β€” 2x Gold Medalist

β€” Big East Tournament Champ

β€” Rookie of the Year

β€” 11Γ— All-Star

β€” NBA 75th Anniversary Team

β€” Hall of Fame

β€” No. 33 retired by the Knicks

β€” franchise all-time leader: games, points, blocks, rebounds, steals

β€” NBA… pic.twitter.com/YPZs1CsCIh