New York Knicks Send Message To NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony will go down among the best 50 players in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer is most known for his stints with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.
On Thursday, Anthony celebrated his 41st birthday.
One person who wished Anthony a happy birthday was the Knicks.
Via The New York Knicks: "Happy birthday, Carmelo! 🎈"
Their post had nearly 15,000 likes and 445,000 impressions in one day.
Many fans left comments.
@OmerOsman200: "King of New York 🧡"
@RickeySmiffDoe: "Sharing a Birthday with my GOAT is always cool to me"
@CGallagherDM: "The reason myself, and so many people my age are Knicks fans. One of the greatest to ever play for the Knicks, and forever my favorite Knick"
@Maxallica: "Forever my favorite player of all-time.
Happy birthday Melo ❤️"
Anthony spent seven years in New York.
In that span, he averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 412 games.
Via @KnicksMemes (in 2023): "Carmelo Anthony Knicks Career:
7th in points
3rd in PPG
2013 Scoring Title
Single game NYK & MSG points record
Do you think the Knicks should retire his jersey?"
Anthony was the third pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Knicks and Nuggets, the ten-time NBA All-Star also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers over 19 years.