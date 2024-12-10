New York Knicks Send Three Players To G League After Raptors Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 113-108 in Canada.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
After the game, the Knicks announced that they had assigned three players to the G League.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks Assign Pacôme Dadiet, Ariel Hukporti and Tyler Kolek to the Westchester Knicks"
Dadiet was the 25th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Hukporti was the 58th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 64.3% from the field in 11 games.
Kolek was the 34th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
He is averaging 2.9 points per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 45.5% from the three-point range in 16 games.
The Knicks have gotten off to a strong start to the year with a 15-9 record in 24 games.
They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Following their victory over Toronto, the Knicks will return home to host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday evening at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in seven games).