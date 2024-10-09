Fastbreak

New York Knicks Sign 5-Year NBA Player

The New York Knicks have signed Moses Brown.

Ben Stinar

Dec 11, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Moses Brown (10) shoots the ball against LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Moses Brown is coming off a year where he appeared in 22 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The former UCLA star averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field.

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Brown to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks have signed former Archbishop Molloy star Moses Brown to an Exhibit 10 deal, team says."

Brown has spent part of five seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

His career averages are 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field in 150 games.

Keith Smith of Spotrac added more context on the signing.

Via Smith: "I don't think he makes the Knicks regular season roster on a standard contract, but Moses Brown working in the G League is a nice plan. Maybe it never fully comes together for him, but Brown is a good flyer for New York for some organizational center depth."

Brown had a lot of hype coming out of high school.

ESPN ranked him as the 15th-best player in the class of 2018 (and he was a McDonald's All-American).

Moses Brown.
Mar 23, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Ashton Hagans (19) advances the ball as teammate Trail Blazers’ center Moses Brown (10) follows against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Knicks will open up the regular season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

