New York Knicks Sign 5-Year NBA Player
Moses Brown is coming off a year where he appeared in 22 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former UCLA star averaged 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field.
On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Brown to an Exhibit 10 contract.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Knicks have signed former Archbishop Molloy star Moses Brown to an Exhibit 10 deal, team says."
Brown has spent part of five seasons in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
His career averages are 5.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field in 150 games.
Keith Smith of Spotrac added more context on the signing.
Via Smith: "I don't think he makes the Knicks regular season roster on a standard contract, but Moses Brown working in the G League is a nice plan. Maybe it never fully comes together for him, but Brown is a good flyer for New York for some organizational center depth."
Brown had a lot of hype coming out of high school.
ESPN ranked him as the 15th-best player in the class of 2018 (and he was a McDonald's All-American).
The Knicks will open up the regular season on October 22 when they visit Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Last season, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).