New York Knicks Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran Before Raptors Game
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will play the Toronto Raptors (at home) in Manhattan.
Before the game, the team announced that they had signed Landry Shamet.
Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Landry Shamet."
Shamet is coming off a season where he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 46 games for the Washington Wizards.
ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the deal on Sunday.
Via Charania: "The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team."
Shamet was the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.
In addition to the 76ers and Wizards, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets over the last six seasons.
His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 games.
As for the Knicks, they come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-10 record in 28 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).
Shamet is joining a team that is expected to be a contender for the 2025 title.