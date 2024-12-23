Fastbreak

New York Knicks Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran Before Raptors Game

The New York Knicks have signed Landry Shamet.

Ben Stinar

Dec 27, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Landry Shamet (20)dunks the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the New York Knicks will play the Toronto Raptors (at home) in Manhattan.

Before the game, the team announced that they had signed Landry Shamet.

Via New York Knicks PR: "The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed Landry Shamet."

Shamet is coming off a season where he averaged 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 46 games for the Washington Wizards.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the deal on Sunday.

Via Charania: "The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team."

Shamet was the 26th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition to the 76ers and Wizards, he has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets over the last six seasons.

His career averages are 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 348 games.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) lays the ball up for a basket during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

As for the Knicks, they come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-10 record in 28 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak).

Shamet is joining a team that is expected to be a contender for the 2025 title.

