New York Knicks Sign Former Duke Player
Alex O’Connell is coming off a year where he played for Reyer Venezia.
The former college star finished the season with averages of 3.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field in 35 games (16 EuroCup and 19 LBA).
On Wednesday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that O’Connell will sign with the New York Knicks on an Exhibit 10 deal.
He will also be with the team for NBA Summer League.
Via Begley: "Duke/Creighton alum Alex O’Connell will with Knicks at Summer League, per sources. Knicks have O’Connell’s G League rights & he impressed them during a recent free agent minicamp. Update to this tweet: O’Connell has an E-10 deal w/NYK, per sources. He played in Serie A last year"
O’Connell played his college basketball for Duke and Creighton.
During his final season in college, he averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 35 games for Creighton.
O’Connell has never appeared in an NBA game, but he has spent time in the G League (2022-23).
That season, he averaged 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 32 games (five starts).
As for the Knicks, they finished the 2023-24 season as the second seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 50-32 record.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs.