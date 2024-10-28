New York Knicks Star Dealing With Injury Ahead Of Cavs Game
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Josh Hart is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Hart is averaging 16.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in his first two games of the new season.
Via Underdog NBA: "Josh Hart (ankle) listed questionable for Monday."
Many fans reacted to the update.
@GholsonRonald: "Injuries already derailing chip run ughhhhhhh"
@DJAceNBA: "Josh Hart is a different breed. His ankle is in his hamstring."
@dorkasaurus_rex: "Josh Hart played 37 minutes this game.
Precious Achiuwa lead the league in pre-season minutes.
Can we stop deluding ourselves into thinking more minutes doesn't = more strain and greater chances for injury?
Nobody gets injured sitting on the bench. This is not sustainable."
@WonderingTumnus: "Don’t see any reason why to push Josh here. Let him get right…"
The Knicks have gone 1-1 in their first two games.
They most recently beat the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 123-98.
Hart had 20 points, ten rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 8/15 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Following the Cavs, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they visit Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in Florida.
Hart is in his third season playing for New York.